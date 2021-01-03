Slow Cinebench R20 on 5800x

/dev/null
Trying to make sure my PC is working correctly at stock as it was just built about a month ago. From what I am seeing, my singe clore looks spot on at 621, but my multicore @ 5824 is about 5% less than Guru3ds review. Everything is stock - PBO/AutoOC are off. I have 240mm water. Single core barely breaks 61c and hits 4.8ghz. Multi core hits about 78c after a run and seems to clock all cores at 4.425ghz. (from hwinfo64) My ram is 3600c16 1:1. Any suggestions on what I should be looking at?
I've tryed Ryzen Balanaced & Ryzen High performance power plan in win10 and results are almost identical...
