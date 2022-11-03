Slow Boot Times in Windows 11, please advise

Hi everyone,



I’ve recently started piecing together a new PC with used parts.



I’m getting really slow boot times (approx 5 minutes), and really slow reaction times for opening apps and settings (click and wait for a response).



I’m guessing the problem is that I’m running everything from a HDD not an SSD. I plan on upgrading this later, but it might take me a few weeks to do this. So for now, I’m wondering if there might possibly be a problem with any of the other components (everything except the ram is second hand) and curious if anyone knows of any tests etc I can do to rule a problem with the motherboard out (etc).



Also, my standby cpu is very low tier, so I’d like to know if this might be the problem? Seems unlikely, but I figure it’s worth asking. (I’ll mention that I see this cpu reported 4 times in device manager. And it’s supposed to be dual core isn’t it? *shrug*)



Thanks for reading and for any help.



—

The specs:



Windows 11 Pro (upgraded from Win 10 with a ‘keep my files upgrade’)



Asus ROG Strix z-490H

Pentium Gold G6405

Nitro+ Radeon RX580 8GB

Corsair Vengance RGB RT DDR4 2x8GB 3600mhz

PSU- Corsair RM 850X

HDD- Old 3TB WD Green (don’t know if it’s a 5400 or 7200rpm)