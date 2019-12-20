Slim, portable, and non-flimsy monitor

Hello all! I am looking for a slim and portable monitors whose characteristics include the following: less than 30 inches, so more like 23-27 inches or thereabouts; slim, as in shallow depth; despite being slim and lightweight (see below) it not be flimsy; I would like one that is sturdy and solid to carry with me when traveling, when I expect that a laptop display will not do, i.e., when I need a real monitor; able to be safely carried in a suitcase, obviously with sufficient padding; also easy to be carried around to a headless server that needs a monitor for maintenance, i.e., the KVM crash cart scenario that is typically encountered during initial provisioning or during a system that has crashed hard; does not consume a lot of desk space; DP is preferable, in addition to HDMI; VGA would be nice IPS is preferable; it will not be used for gaming! Does anybody have any suggestions? Are there any companies who are developing such monitors with as a serious product? Thank you for any guidance!! Kind regards, ullbeking