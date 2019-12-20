Slim, portable, and non-flimsy monitor

    ullbeking

    Hello all!

    I am looking for a slim and portable monitors whose characteristics include the following:
    • less than 30 inches, so more like 23-27 inches or thereabouts;
    • slim, as in shallow depth;
    • despite being slim and lightweight (see below) it not be flimsy; I would like one that is sturdy and solid
    • to carry with me when traveling, when I expect that a laptop display will not do, i.e., when I need a real monitor;
    • able to be safely carried in a suitcase, obviously with sufficient padding;
    • also easy to be carried around to a headless server that needs a monitor for maintenance, i.e., the KVM crash cart scenario that is typically encountered during initial provisioning or during a system that has crashed hard;
    • does not consume a lot of desk space;
    • DP is preferable, in addition to HDMI;
    • VGA would be nice
    • IPS is preferable;
    • it will not be used for gaming!
    Does anybody have any suggestions?

    Are there any companies who are developing such monitors with as a serious product?

    Thank you for any guidance!!

    Zinn

    Does not exist.

    your best bet would be using an iPad Pro as a secondary display using Apple Sidecar or Duet Display
     
