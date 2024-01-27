Slightly OT: How you get your voicemails and texts when travelling in Europe with a Euro-based SIM card?

I know that this thread is slightly OT, but there are lots of very smart, experienced people in this forum, so I'm hoping no one objects to this post and someone knows the answers.



e are probably going to Europe later this year. On a bunch of business trips in the past 10 years to London, I would simply buy a 1-week SIM card (as soon as I cleared customs and immigration). I didn't worry about getting texts and voicemails,because my wife remained home and it was always a 4-5 day trip. This vacation trip will be about 3 weeks, and I seem to get lots more texts and voicemails. I DO NOT want to pay AT&T's outrageous roaming charges, so we will both get Euro SIM cards. Is there a solution to this problem?



We will obviously have our Windows 10 laptops. We both have iPhones, if that matters.