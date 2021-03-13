SLI issues on 790i Ultra SLI - black screen every other frame/driver kernel recovering

So after a very long, sleepless 48 hours I've determined it's one of the updates installed after the 2016 quality rollup that is breaking SLI but only in the x64 version of Windows 7 and NOT the motherboard as I originally thought. Thankfully I had a second SLI motherboard on hand to test to find this problem was happening there too, ruling out a defective motherboard. SLI works fine fully patched in x86 but that leaves me with 2.75GB out of 8GB of RAM currently installed.



Going back to the original issue, any game or 3D application the screen would go black every other frame like an animated 3D strobe light, no matter the driver version pre-309.xx. Post 31x.xx the screen will simply go black, the game/app will throw out an error and crash and driver kernel error recovery notifications.



If someone has any useful insights or solutions I welcome them with regards to this rabbit hole.