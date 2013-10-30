Slender: The Arrival

so.. anyone playing this sucker? good/great/bad/boring/spooky? i didnt play the first one, kinda interested on this one
 
Conan O Brien played it in one of his Clueless Gamer bits.

Basically you run around the forest from the Slinder Man.
 
I'll get it when it hits $2. Apparently Slenderman is popular among little kids so my niece should at least enjoy this, heh.
 
I was checking it on the Steam store, but as usual, there was a big stink about it on the forums, so I didn't buy.
 
I'll get it when it hits $2. Apparently Slenderman is popular among little kids so my niece should at least enjoy this, heh.
My 6 year old started talking about Slenderman recently (he wanted to be him for Halloween). I was like "How the hell do you know about Slenderman?!" Turns out his teenager brother has some cell phone Slenderman game and that's how he knows about it. I showed him this game on Steam and he wants me to get it hah.
 
