Slender: The Arrival

D4rkn3ss
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jun 30, 2010
- Messages
- 2,619
so.. anyone playing this sucker? good/great/bad/boring/spooky? i didnt play the first one, kinda interested on this one
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
Conan O Brien played it in one of his Clueless Gamer bits.
Basically you run around the forest from the Slinder Man.
I'll get it when it hits $2. Apparently Slenderman is popular among little kids so my niece should at least enjoy this, heh.
I'll get it when it hits $2. Apparently Slenderman is popular among little kids so my niece should at least enjoy this, heh.