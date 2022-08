Just played for 90 minutes and so far it's exactly what I expected from it. It feels like a well done VR mod for skyrim, if your coming into this expecting a game that feels like it was built from the ground up for VR you will be disappointed but if not you will love it.



Just finished returning the golden claw and the game feels great to me. I'm going sneaky archer build and one you get use to aiming the bow it's a very satisfying feeling to nail the long distance shots. Bow aiming can be one of 2 ways (changeable in settings), you have it where your right hand when you knocked the bow is a fixed anchor and you only aim with your left or a more realistic where your aiming is based off the position of both hands all the time. I personally prefer the realistic option, feels better to me and I find it more accurate.



Magic is exactly what you would expect, squeeze trigger and aim your fire funnel of death. Want to shoot fire in 2 opposite directions? Do it! Game doesn't stop you.



Swords are fun but over powered by the fact they swing as fast as you do. I did the intro part by running through with 2 1 hand swords acting like a turbo shredder and enemies died super fast, while funny I didn't find it fun.



Some funny odd glitches with npc's sliding when they walk for a second. Graphics look like skyrim, I'm running the game with 8x AA forced in nvidia panel and SS at 1.3 and it looks like an old game but not horrible.





Menus are still just the base 2d version made to work in VR but it's very easy to navigate on my rift (unlike fo4 lol).



Over all the game is fun and I don't regret the purchase.