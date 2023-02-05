Skyrim SE/AE save editor?

Thought i'd try picking up Skyrim again but the save file is now locked behind about a hundred gigs of mods. I can't load it until i get the mods reinstalled and there is no way i can do that now. Is it possible to pull the character from a save file and transplant it into another?



I think there was a tool i used before for cleaning up save files, maybe that has something i can use, but the backup drive containing my game utilities, crashed and i can't remember what it was called anymore.