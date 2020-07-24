Skater XL - Full Release 7/28/20

horrorshow
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 14, 2007
- Messages
- 7,730
https://store.steampowered.com/app/962730/Skater_XL__The_Ultimate_Skateboarding_Game/
Did you skate as a kid? Have fond memories of the Skate games on x360? Think Session was trash?
This is the game for you. Official release is finally happening in 4 days!
Maps include: Downtown L.A., Grant Park Chicago, and other REAL skate-spots.
(Scoop it up while it's still selling for $20.... I've been playing since EARLY Access and vouch whole-heartedly)
Did you skate as a kid? Have fond memories of the Skate games on x360? Think Session was trash?
This is the game for you. Official release is finally happening in 4 days!
Maps include: Downtown L.A., Grant Park Chicago, and other REAL skate-spots.
(Scoop it up while it's still selling for $20.... I've been playing since EARLY Access and vouch whole-heartedly)