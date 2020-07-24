Skater XL - Full Release 7/28/20

horrorshow

horrorshow

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 14, 2007
Messages
7,730
https://store.steampowered.com/app/962730/Skater_XL__The_Ultimate_Skateboarding_Game/


Did you skate as a kid? Have fond memories of the Skate games on x360? Think Session was trash?

This is the game for you. Official release is finally happening in 4 days!

Maps include: Downtown L.A., Grant Park Chicago, and other REAL skate-spots.

(Scoop it up while it's still selling for $20.... I've been playing since EARLY Access and vouch whole-heartedly)
 
S

SticKx911

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 14, 2004
Messages
2,367
Thrasher was my favorite skating game. I always wanted a sequel. Tony hawk series started off ok, than really went too far into the arcade realm. I'll have to look into this one.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top