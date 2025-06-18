  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
skate (2025)

View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3354750/skate/

https://www.ea.com/games/skate/insider-playtest-registration

According to the game’s developer Full Circle, everyone who registers as a skate Insider before registration closes on June 27 will be invited to the next playtest, with invitations coming in waves.

The next playtest, which will update the game to version 0.27, is “packed with upgrades, changes, fixes, and performance improvements” according to Full Circle. This includes:

  • More environmental content, signage, foliage and graffiti
  • More than 3x the number of pedestrians and around 5x the number of vehicles
  • Improved lighting and shadows, and updated textures
  • Presentation improvements
  • An increase in the maximum number of players in a server to 150
  • More missions and more than 140 challenges
  • A streamlined opening and tutorial section
  • More character customisation options

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CA3z4t8iMRU
 
