skate (2025)

CAD4466HK
Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2008
- Messages
- 4,814
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3354750/skate/
https://www.ea.com/games/skate/insider-playtest-registration
According to the game’s developer Full Circle, everyone who registers as a skate Insider before registration closes on June 27 will be invited to the next playtest, with invitations coming in waves.
The next playtest, which will update the game to version 0.27, is “packed with upgrades, changes, fixes, and performance improvements” according to Full Circle. This includes:
- More environmental content, signage, foliage and graffiti
- More than 3x the number of pedestrians and around 5x the number of vehicles
- Improved lighting and shadows, and updated textures
- Presentation improvements
- An increase in the maximum number of players in a server to 150
- More missions and more than 140 challenges
- A streamlined opening and tutorial section
- More character customisation options
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CA3z4t8iMRU