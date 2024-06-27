Skald: Against the Black Priory

I looked and didn't see a thread on this game. It's a retro style RPG with very retro pixel styled graphics and music. It took me some time to get into it but it really grabbed me once I did. It's turn based combat that allows you to position your party before each fight and combat becomes very satisfying as you level up. There are a lot of items to find and exploration is almost always rewarded. Sleep system is very similar to Baldurs Gate 3 where health is regained with rest and food. It's $15 and so far sitting and Overwhelmingly Positive on Steam. Definitely worth checking out.
