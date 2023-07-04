SK hynix via Amazon: SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB $108.49; Gold P31 2TB $93.56, 1TB $51.19

Update: New prices again. This time, use the coupons available at the noted sellers.

Platinum P41:

PCIe gen4 m.2 SSD, high performance.
Sold by "SKHynix_USA" (Hitachi-LG), shipped by amazon.

Gold P31:

PCIe gen3 m.2 SSDs with solid performance and excellent power efficiency.
Sold by "SK hynix", shipped by amazon.

Original deals noted by this post:
  • 7/11-7/12 (prime day)
    • platinum p41 2tb: $108.49
    • gold p31 2tb: $93.99
    • gold p31 1tb: $50.99
  • 7/4 to 7/9
    • gold p31 2tb: $94.39
    • gold p31 1tb: $51.19
 
Snagged three of the Platinum P41s. Getting away from spinning rust for games and will use the HDDs for movies and backups.
 
