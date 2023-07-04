SK hynix via Amazon: SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB $108.49; Gold P31 2TB $93.56, 1TB $51.19

Update: New prices again. This time, use the coupons available at the noted sellers.
Original deals noted by this post:
Platinum P41:
PCIe gen4 m.2 SSD, high performance.
Sold by "SKHynix_USA" (Hitachi-LG), shipped by amazon.
- 2TB $108.49 (after 30% coupon): https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09QVD9V7R
Gold P31:
PCIe gen3 m.2 SSDs with solid performance and excellent power efficiency.
Sold by "SK hynix", shipped by amazon.
- 2TB $93.56 (after 20% coupon): https://www.amazon.com/dp/B099RHVB42
- 1TB $51.19 (after 20% coupon): https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08DKB5LWY
