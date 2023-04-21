SK Hynix Unveils First-Ever 12-Layer HBM3 Chips To Feed Memory-Hungry GPUs

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,085
Quite the increase
"This new tech will be greatly beneficial in the datacenter world, where enterprise GPUs require loads and heaps of GPU memory to run extremely demanding computational workloads, such as simulation or machine learning. SK hynix states it is seeing a growing demand for its memory products thanks to new demand in the AI-powered chatbot industry.
SK hynix says its new HBM3 modules should come to market starting in H2 2022."
Source: https://hothardware.com/news/sk-hynix-unveils-first-12-layer-hbm3-to-feed-hungry-gpus
"This new tech will be greatly beneficial in the datacenter world, where enterprise GPUs require loads and heaps of GPU memory to run extremely demanding computational workloads, such as simulation or machine learning. SK hynix states it is seeing a growing demand for its memory products thanks to new demand in the AI-powered chatbot industry.
SK hynix says its new HBM3 modules should come to market starting in H2 2022."
Source: https://hothardware.com/news/sk-hynix-unveils-first-12-layer-hbm3-to-feed-hungry-gpus