SK Hynix Unveils DDR5 Memory Details – Up To 8400 MHz Speeds, 64 Gb Densities, DRAM Mass Production This Year

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,628
Looking forward to DDR5?
"DDR5 provides a power-efficient design and improved reliability features, while delivering increased performance compared to DDR4. First of all, with an operating voltage of 1.1V, lowered from DDR4’s 1.2V, DDR5 aims to reduce power consumption per bandwidth by more than 20% of its predecessor. According to the market research company International Data Corporation (IDC), demand for DDR5 was expected to rise from 2020 and account for 22% of the total DRAM market in 2021 and 43% in 2022.4 SK hynix is planning to lead the market by actively responding to customer demands for ultra-high-speed, high-capacity memory, starting with 10nm-class 16Gb DDR5."
https://www.guru3d.com/news-story/sk-hynix-to-has-superfast-ddr5-memory-on-its-roadmap.html
https://wccftech.com/sk-hynix-ddr5-...-speeds-64-gb-dram-mass-production-this-year/
"DDR5 provides a power-efficient design and improved reliability features, while delivering increased performance compared to DDR4. First of all, with an operating voltage of 1.1V, lowered from DDR4’s 1.2V, DDR5 aims to reduce power consumption per bandwidth by more than 20% of its predecessor. According to the market research company International Data Corporation (IDC), demand for DDR5 was expected to rise from 2020 and account for 22% of the total DRAM market in 2021 and 43% in 2022.4 SK hynix is planning to lead the market by actively responding to customer demands for ultra-high-speed, high-capacity memory, starting with 10nm-class 16Gb DDR5."
https://www.guru3d.com/news-story/sk-hynix-to-has-superfast-ddr5-memory-on-its-roadmap.html
https://wccftech.com/sk-hynix-ddr5-...-speeds-64-gb-dram-mass-production-this-year/