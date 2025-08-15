erek
- Dec 19, 2005
- 13,157
“SK hynix grabbed a 36.3% market share in the first half of 2025 beating Samsung for the first time since 1992. SK hynix DRAM market share has been growing from 27.7% in 2022 to its current top spot. A key component for this growth was also SK hynix's U.S. subsidiary which reported sales of $17.79 billion in the first half of 2025, representing a 103 percent increase from the previous year. Industry analysts expect SK hynix to maintain its competitive advantage in the HBM market despite anticipated increased competition from other manufacturers.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/339965/sk-hynix-surpasses-samsung-as-leading-dram-manufacturer
