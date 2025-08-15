  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
SK hynix Surpasses Samsung as Leading DRAM Manufacturer

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,157
“SK hynix grabbed a 36.3% market share in the first half of 2025 beating Samsung for the first time since 1992. SK hynix DRAM market share has been growing from 27.7% in 2022 to its current top spot. A key component for this growth was also SK hynix's U.S. subsidiary which reported sales of $17.79 billion in the first half of 2025, representing a 103 percent increase from the previous year. Industry analysts expect SK hynix to maintain its competitive advantage in the HBM market despite anticipated increased competition from other manufacturers.”

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/339965/sk-hynix-surpasses-samsung-as-leading-dram-manufacturer
 
