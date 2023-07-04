[SK Hynix SSDs] SK hynix via Amazon: SK hynix Gold P31 2TB $93, 1TB $50

Update 7/30: P44 Pro deal over at newegg, gold p31 deals back on at amazon.
SK Hynix Gold P31:
PCIe gen3 m.2 SSDs with solid performance and excellent power efficiency.
Sold by "SK hynix", shipped by amazon.
SK Hynix Platinum P41:
PCIe gen4 m.2 SSD, high performance.
Sold by "SKHynix_USA" (Hitachi-LG Data Storage), shipped by amazon.
Solidigm P44 Pro:
More or less a hynix platinum p41 with some firmware/driver tweaks.
Original deals noted by this post:
Original deals noted by this post:
- 7/30
- solidigm p44 pro 2tb: $110
- 7/29
- solidigm p44 pro 2tb: $105 w/ code SSCU2928
- 7/25-7/28
- solidigm p44 pro 2tb: $110
- 7/21
- solidigm p44 pro 2tb + AUKEY KM-P3 mouse pad: $110
- 7/13 to 7/16
- platinum p41 2tb: $108.49 (after 30% coupon)
- 7/13 to 7/14
- gold p31 2tb: $93.56 (after 20% coupon)
- gold p31 1tb: $51.19 (after 20% coupon)
- 7/11 to 7/12 (prime day)
- platinum p41 2tb: $108.49
- gold p31 2tb: $93.99
- gold p31 1tb: $50.99
- 7/4 to 7/9
- gold p31 2tb: $94.39
- gold p31 1tb: $51.19
Last edited: