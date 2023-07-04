[SK Hynix SSDs] Newegg: Solidigm P44 Pro 2TB $105 w/FS

Update 7/29: Small price dip at Newegg (shell shocker).


Solidigm P44 Pro:

More or less a hynix platinum p41 with some firmware/driver tweaks.

SK Hynix Platinum P41:

PCIe gen4 m.2 SSD, high performance.
Sold by "SKHynix_USA" (Hitachi-LG Data Storage), shipped by amazon.

SK Hynix Gold P31:

PCIe gen3 m.2 SSDs with solid performance and excellent power efficiency.
Sold by "SK hynix", shipped by amazon.

Original deals noted by this post:
  • 7/25-7/28
    • solidigm p44 pro 2tb: $110
  • 7/21
    • solidigm p44 pro 2tb + AUKEY KM-P3 mouse pad: $110
  • 7/13 to 7/16
    • platinum p41 2tb: $108.49 (after 30% coupon)
  • 7/13 to 7/14
    • gold p31 2tb: $93.56 (after 20% coupon)
    • gold p31 1tb: $51.19 (after 20% coupon)
  • 7/11 to 7/12 (prime day)
    • platinum p41 2tb: $108.49
    • gold p31 2tb: $93.99
    • gold p31 1tb: $50.99
  • 7/4 to 7/9
    • gold p31 2tb: $94.39
    • gold p31 1tb: $51.19
 
Updated the OP with prime day pricing. The P41 2TB price has dropped quite, so I've tossed it in as well.
 
Snagged three of the Platinum P41s. Getting away from spinning rust for games and will use the HDDs for movies and backups.
 
