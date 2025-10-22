SK hynix Second-Gen 3 GB DDR5 "A-Die" Chips Spotted, Rated for 7200 MT/s

erek
"The sample shown reportedly uses an 8-layer PCB, which could limit headroom for extreme overclocking beyond 8000 MT/s. To fully exploit the new A-die's potential, manufacturers are expected to move to 10 or 12-layer PCBs for greater signal integrity. While SK hynix has yet to officially unveil the part, this early appearance of the 3 GB A-die AKBD hints that production may already be underway. To add some background, Samsung was reigning supreme in the DDR4 days with high-end memory modules pretty much always having Samsung's hand-picked B-die chips. However, things have changed in the DDR5 world with SK hynix taking the lead with its A-die and M-die chips grabbing all the attention."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342138/...-ddr5-a-die-chips-spotted-rated-for-7200-mt-s
