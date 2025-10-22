  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
SK hynix Second-Gen 3 GB DDR5 "A-Die" Chips Spotted, Rated for 7200 MT/s

"The sample shown reportedly uses an 8-layer PCB, which could limit headroom for extreme overclocking beyond 8000 MT/s. To fully exploit the new A-die's potential, manufacturers are expected to move to 10 or 12-layer PCBs for greater signal integrity. While SK hynix has yet to officially unveil the part, this early appearance of the 3 GB A-die AKBD hints that production may already be underway. To add some background, Samsung was reigning supreme in the DDR4 days with high-end memory modules pretty much always having Samsung's hand-picked B-die chips. However, things have changed in the DDR5 world with SK hynix taking the lead with its A-die and M-die chips grabbing all the attention."

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342138/...-ddr5-a-die-chips-spotted-rated-for-7200-mt-s
 
