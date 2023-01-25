SK Hynix sampling new LPDDR5T

Not to be outdone by Samsung's recent announcement of its LPDDR5X modules SK Hynix has announced its LPDDR5T modules.Back in Nov 2022 Samsung announced their LPDDR5X which topped out at 8.5Gbps on a 12nm process, SK today announced their LPDDR5T modules which top out at 9.6Gbps on a 10nm process.SK Hynix is the first to use a Hi-K Metal Gate in a mobile product which is what allowed them to hit these speeds on low voltages.It's likely going into cellphones and AI systems first as the PC market doesn't really have anything that can use those kinds of speeds right now.