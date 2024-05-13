SK Hynix Reveals Plans For Cutting-Edge HBM4E Memory, Development Expected By 2026

erek
“This is the first time we have the mentioning of the HBM4E, which not only validates the existence of the standard, but SK hynix has revealed subtle details about the process as well. HBM4E's feature bandwidth is reported to be 1.4 times higher than that of the previous generation, in this case, HBM4. It will be much more power efficient, which only shows us a glimpse of what to expect with next-gen AI accelerators.
Developments surrounding HBM4 surfaced a while ago when the Korean giant disclosed that it would utilize the MR-MUF development technique. This technique aims to integrate logic and memory semiconductors into a single package, and the firm has already formed an alliance with TSMC to reach this goal. Industry reports say that HBM4 will be the "iPhone moment" of the segment, establishing new benchmarks for later standards to follow.”
Source: https://wccftech.com/sk-hynix-revea...ge-hbm4e-memory-development-expected-by-2026/
