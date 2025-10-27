SK Hynix Presents Next Generation NAND Storage Product Strategy at OCP 2025

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,923
"AIN B (Bandwidth) is SK hynix's solution leveraging HBF technology. This product expands bandwidth by vertically stacking multiple NANDs.
With global top level HBM development and production capabilities, SK hynix has been conducting researches on AIN B from early stage to address the memory capacity gap driven by the expansion of AI inference and scaling up of LLMs. The key is to combine HBM's stacking structure with high density and cost-efficient NAND flash. The company is taking various strategies for AIN B into consideration, such as placing together with HBM to enhance overall system capacity.
SK hynix jointly hosted HBF Night with Sandisk, after both parties entered an MOU for HBF standardization in August, to expand the technology ecosystem. The event was held at The Tech Interactive, near the OCP Global Summit venue, on the 14th.
At the event, a panel discussion featuring Korean and foreign faculty members was held, with the participation of numerous industry architects* and engineers participated. During the event, a collaborative effort across the industry was proposed to accelerate innovation in NAND storage products.
"Through OCP Global Summit and HBF Night, we were able to showcase SK hynix's present and future as a global AI memory solution provider, thriving in a rapidly evolving AI market," Ahn Hyun, President and Chief Development Officer said. "In the next generation NAND storage market, SK hynix will collaborate closely with customers and partners to become a key player.""
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342276/...ion-nand-storage-product-strategy-at-ocp-2025
With global top level HBM development and production capabilities, SK hynix has been conducting researches on AIN B from early stage to address the memory capacity gap driven by the expansion of AI inference and scaling up of LLMs. The key is to combine HBM's stacking structure with high density and cost-efficient NAND flash. The company is taking various strategies for AIN B into consideration, such as placing together with HBM to enhance overall system capacity.
SK hynix jointly hosted HBF Night with Sandisk, after both parties entered an MOU for HBF standardization in August, to expand the technology ecosystem. The event was held at The Tech Interactive, near the OCP Global Summit venue, on the 14th.
At the event, a panel discussion featuring Korean and foreign faculty members was held, with the participation of numerous industry architects* and engineers participated. During the event, a collaborative effort across the industry was proposed to accelerate innovation in NAND storage products.
"Through OCP Global Summit and HBF Night, we were able to showcase SK hynix's present and future as a global AI memory solution provider, thriving in a rapidly evolving AI market," Ahn Hyun, President and Chief Development Officer said. "In the next generation NAND storage market, SK hynix will collaborate closely with customers and partners to become a key player.""
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342276/...ion-nand-storage-product-strategy-at-ocp-2025