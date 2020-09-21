SK hynix Invests in AI Specialized Company Gauss Labs Inc. to Lead SK's Future Value Creation

erek
"Gauss Labs plans to expand its business to global customers as well as SK Group affiliates related to energy, bio and other manufacturing industries. AI services have been mainly based on B2C before, but recently AI is being gradually introduced to the manufacturing industry for production troubleshooting and cost reduction.
"Gauss Labs is actively seeking the best players in AI. We plan to recruit both in our U.S. headquarters and Korean office, with the goal of growing the company to 200 scientists and engineers by 2025," said Kim. "By working on the right problem at the right moment, I am confident that Gauss Labs will become a world-class industrial AI powerhouse with exceptional talents like Carl Friedrich Gauss."
Gauss Labs is currently recruiting global AI talents from the industry and academia through its website."
https://www.techpowerup.com/272408/...ss-labs-inc-to-lead-sks-future-value-creation
