  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

SK hynix Introduces Industry's First Commercial High NA EUV Process

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,313
“The TWINSCAN EXE:5200B, the first model for volume production of ASML's High NA EUV product line, enables printing of transistors 1.7 times smaller and achievement of transistor densities 2.9 times higher, compared with the existing EUV system, with a 40% improvement in the NA to 0.55 from 0.33.

With the adoption of the new system, SK hynix plans to simplify the existing EUV process and accelerate the development of the next-generation memory to advance product performance and cost competitiveness. The company also aims to enhance its position in the high-value memory product market and make its technological leadership stronger.

"High NA EUV is a critical technology that opens the next chapter of the semiconductor industry," said Kim at ASML. "ASML will closely collaborate with SK hynix to bring forward the innovation of the next-generation memory."

"We expect the addition of the critical infrastructure to bring our technological vision we have been pursuing into reality," said Cha at SK hynix. "We aim to enhance our leadership in the AI memory space with the cutting-edge technology required by the fast-growing AI and next-generation computing markets."”

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340610/...ndustrys-first-commercial-high-na-euv-process
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top