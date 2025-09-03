SK hynix Introduces Industry's First Commercial High NA EUV Process

erek
“The TWINSCAN EXE:5200B, the first model for volume production of ASML's High NA EUV product line, enables printing of transistors 1.7 times smaller and achievement of transistor densities 2.9 times higher, compared with the existing EUV system, with a 40% improvement in the NA to 0.55 from 0.33.
With the adoption of the new system, SK hynix plans to simplify the existing EUV process and accelerate the development of the next-generation memory to advance product performance and cost competitiveness. The company also aims to enhance its position in the high-value memory product market and make its technological leadership stronger.
"High NA EUV is a critical technology that opens the next chapter of the semiconductor industry," said Kim at ASML. "ASML will closely collaborate with SK hynix to bring forward the innovation of the next-generation memory."
"We expect the addition of the critical infrastructure to bring our technological vision we have been pursuing into reality," said Cha at SK hynix. "We aim to enhance our leadership in the AI memory space with the cutting-edge technology required by the fast-growing AI and next-generation computing markets."”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340610/...ndustrys-first-commercial-high-na-euv-process
