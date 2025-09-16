SK Hynix DDR5 DIMMs Vulnerable to "Phoenix" Rowhammer Attack, ECC DIMMs Exposed Too

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,456
“For mitigations, the authors tested a pragmatic stopgap: tripling the DRAM refresh rate (tREFI is roughly 1.3 μs) stopped Phoenix from producing bit flips in their testbed. However, that carries a measurable cost yielding as much as 8.4% overhead on SPEC CPU2017. They also note that BIOS and firmware updates are immediate levers vendors can use. Thanks to the team's responsible disclosure efforts, it led to coordination with SK Hynix, CPU vendors, and cloud providers to mitigate parts of the issue, like a BIOS update for AMD machines, which was announced during the embargo period. The team published artifacts and a proof-of-concept on GitHub so administrators can test modules in their environments, stressing that the code is intended for diagnosis, not fighting the exploit.”
View: https://youtu.be/1emxVQ6__qg
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341059/...hoenix-rowhammer-attack-ecc-dimms-exposed-too
View: https://youtu.be/1emxVQ6__qg
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341059/...hoenix-rowhammer-attack-ecc-dimms-exposed-too