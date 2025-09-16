  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
SK Hynix DDR5 DIMMs Vulnerable to "Phoenix" Rowhammer Attack, ECC DIMMs Exposed Too

“For mitigations, the authors tested a pragmatic stopgap: tripling the DRAM refresh rate (tREFI is roughly 1.3 μs) stopped Phoenix from producing bit flips in their testbed. However, that carries a measurable cost yielding as much as 8.4% overhead on SPEC CPU2017. They also note that BIOS and firmware updates are immediate levers vendors can use. Thanks to the team's responsible disclosure efforts, it led to coordination with SK Hynix, CPU vendors, and cloud providers to mitigate parts of the issue, like a BIOS update for AMD machines, which was announced during the embargo period. The team published artifacts and a proof-of-concept on GitHub so administrators can test modules in their environments, stressing that the code is intended for diagnosis, not fighting the exploit.”


View: https://youtu.be/1emxVQ6__qg

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341059/...hoenix-rowhammer-attack-ecc-dimms-exposed-too
 
