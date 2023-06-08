SK hynix Begins Mass Production of Industry's Highest 238-Layer 4D NAND

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
9,823
4-D, Nice

“Once the product compatibility test with the global smartphone manufacturer is completed, SK hynix will begin supplying the 238-layer NAND product for smartphones, and expand the technology across its product portfolio such as PCIe 5.0 SSDs and high-capacity server SSDs going forward.

"We will continue to overcome NAND technology limitations and increase our competitiveness so that we can achieve a bigger turnaround than anyone else during the upcoming market rebound," said Jumsoo Kim, Head of S238 NAND at SK hynix.”

1686199810272.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/309764/...uction-of-industrys-highest-238-layer-4d-nand
 
So I am curious about TBW ratings here. And what does 4-D mean in this scenario? Are we to assume it just means another layer stacked on top of "3D" NANDs?
 
