Six iPhones For Sale

All of these iPhones were purchased new by me, and were used on Verizon and come with the original boxes with no accessories.

All were in cases since new, used but not abused. Some minor wear, but they all display and work very nicely.

If you are interested in multiples, or if you want to buy all of them just PM me and we can work out something. If you see something in the picture on the screen it's going to be dust unless I noted it.

My Heatware is here: drquest

20200502_141744-L.jpg

1X iPhone 7 Plus silver 128GB $220 shows 88% on battery health. Top right and bottom left glass has minor cracks(noted in red). Those never caused any issues and does not affect the screen at all. Also I noticed two minor scratches on the screen.
20200502_142808-L.jpg 20200502_141848-L.jpg 20200502_142013-L.jpg

1X iPhone 6s Plus space gray 64GB $185 shows 98% on battery health
20200502_142057-L.jpg 20200502_142202-L.jpg 20200502_142403-L.jpg


1X iPhone 6 Plus gold 64GB $150
20200502_142421-L.jpg 20200502_142430-L.jpg 20200502_142438-L.jpg

1X iPhone 6 space gray 64GB $100
20200502_142500-L.jpg 20200502_142511-L.jpg 20200502_142518-L.jpg

1X iPhone 6 silver 64GB $100
20200502_142532-L.jpg 20200502_142538-L.jpg 20200502_142546-L.jpg


1X iPhone 6 space gray 64GB $105 w/ Apple leather cover
20200502_142559-L.jpg 20200502_142621-L.jpg 20200502_142630-L.jpg
 
