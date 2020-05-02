Six iPhones For Sale

dr.quest
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2007
- Messages
- 310
All of these iPhones were purchased new by me, and were used on Verizon and come with the original boxes with no accessories.
All were in cases since new, used but not abused. Some minor wear, but they all display and work very nicely.
If you are interested in multiples, or if you want to buy all of them just PM me and we can work out something. If you see something in the picture on the screen it's going to be dust unless I noted it.
My Heatware is here: drquest
1X iPhone 7 Plus silver 128GB $220 shows 88% on battery health. Top right and bottom left glass has minor cracks(noted in red). Those never caused any issues and does not affect the screen at all. Also I noticed two minor scratches on the screen.
1X iPhone 6s Plus space gray 64GB $185 shows 98% on battery health
1X iPhone 6 Plus gold 64GB $150
1X iPhone 6 space gray 64GB $100
1X iPhone 6 silver 64GB $100
1X iPhone 6 space gray 64GB $105 w/ Apple leather cover
All were in cases since new, used but not abused. Some minor wear, but they all display and work very nicely.
If you are interested in multiples, or if you want to buy all of them just PM me and we can work out something. If you see something in the picture on the screen it's going to be dust unless I noted it.
My Heatware is here: drquest
1X iPhone 7 Plus silver 128GB $220 shows 88% on battery health. Top right and bottom left glass has minor cracks(noted in red). Those never caused any issues and does not affect the screen at all. Also I noticed two minor scratches on the screen.
1X iPhone 6s Plus space gray 64GB $185 shows 98% on battery health
1X iPhone 6 Plus gold 64GB $150
1X iPhone 6 space gray 64GB $100
1X iPhone 6 silver 64GB $100
1X iPhone 6 space gray 64GB $105 w/ Apple leather cover