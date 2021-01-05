Site for Small business

Hello all,



I have been trying to build a small site to showcase my work for a while now.

I picked up a book on HTML and CSS a while back and gave it a go, but I'm not really satisfied.

The whole thing just looks like a hobbyist job. Especially on mobile devices.



Is there anyone here who wouldn't mind taking a look at my site?



My ask are :



Is my code salvageable?



How much would it cost to get it in line with some of my competitors?



Someone has already suggested starting fresh with Wordpress, thoughts? (least favorite option)



Thanks in advance,