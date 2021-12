OFaceSIG said:



Sirius has a pretty sick 3 and 5 year deal for inactive radios. 99 and 149 respectively. If you spend a lot of time on the open road Sirius is great for that.

You should update the title with that critical bit of information (inactive radio for 5 years).Also, SiriusXM gets you by charging you the full rate if/when you forget to cancel. Now they have gotten even smarter by auto enrolling you in at least a yearly contract. No idea what they will do with these.That said, I have been doing the 3,5,6,12 month cancellation game for a long time. SiriusXM is totally worth it, but not for the normal sticker price.Things I enjoy from it:Comedy stations - several to choose from, although they sometimes have a leftward political bentNew/old rock music - terrestrial plays the same stuff all the time. You might get 1 new song a month. SiriusXM you will hear a good mix of old and new - things you have never heard before with backstory from their DJs.Trance - Hit or miss, but Sundays have countdowns of latest hits.ClassicalSports - if you don't pay for cable or a streaming service this is one way to get it anywhere. Their mobile app is great.