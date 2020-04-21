SiPearl Signs Agreement with Arm for the Development of its First-Generation of Microprocessors

erek
Opinion? I don't know too much about this to really comment myself.
""We would like to thank the teams from Arm for the confidence and trust that they have shown in us with this major license. It will enable us to gain nearly 10 years of development and position us as a major player from the outset. Thanks to the Arm Neoverse "Zeus" platform and the intellectual property components developed by our partners from the European Processor Initiative consortium, our first generation of microprocessors will combine supercomputing power with outstanding energy efficiency and backdoor-free security. This will ensure that they are effectively positioned to support European supercomputers with their transition to exascale", concluded Philippe Notton, SiPearl's CEO and founder. "
https://www.techpowerup.com/266086/...nt-of-its-first-generation-of-microprocessors
