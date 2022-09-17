Single Port 25gbe NIC's with 4x PCIe Gen3?

Hey everyone,



I'm in a bit of a bind, trying to ghetto-mod some extra network capacity into a mini-ITX system and only have a 4x m.2 slot available to me.



I'm considering using a m.2 to 4x PCIe slot riserand creatively mounting it somehow.



Ideally I'd want 25gbe bandwidth out of this solution.



Does anyone know if there are any single slot NIC's that work at full speed on 4x PCIe? Gen 3 or even Gen 4 would do the trick.



I've seen a few dual port ones with 8x slots, but in my experience just running these with half the number of PCIe lanes and only using one port doesnt work well, at

least judging by the old Intel AT2 adapters I've tried this on.



Worse comes to worse, I'll just do 10gbe, but I'd really like more bandwidth on this solution, as I intend to run NVME storage remotely, and want to maximize transfer speeds.



Appreciate any suggestions!



--Matt