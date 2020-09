I have an HP i5 10210u with 32 GB of ddr 4 both dual bank crucial sodimms one a 2400 the other 3200. Machine runs perfectly fine but at 2400 the slowest memory rule. The mobo on this laptop is rated for 2666 mem. Well I picked up a PNY 16GB 2666 single bank sodimm and removed the 2400 one. The machine did run at 2666 but performance actually dropped about five percent and is sluggish, Why? is it because of the single bank sodimm..? i put the 2400 dual bank back and perfomance returned....