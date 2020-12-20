Since RTX3090 is unpurchable, I bought the next best thing! Please dont be jelly!

Waiting patiently for a RTX3090 to become purchasable, i grew ever more impatient, so I bought the next best GPU to hold me over until I can get either 3080Ti or 3090! Please dont hate on me, if you cant find one in stock, i can use my powers to source one for you if you'd like, just hit me up. Also, please dont worry, cause as soon as I get my hands on either the 3080Ti (when released) or 3090, I'll have this card in the F/S forums for ~$700ish doll hairs! Act fast, as im sure someone will steal it off my hands for that rock bottom price!

GT210.jpg
 
I chuckled, but feel the pain.
I'm about to use an old Geforce 8800GT in a new build until I can get a new GPU at a decent price.

I'm not paying a dime to scalpers.
 
