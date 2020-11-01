Since new install, system sometimes freezes up when moving mouse to *bottom* corners. W8.1 w/ Roccat Kone Pure

So recently I reinstalled Windows 8.1 on this system (no I'm not going to use 10 on it, let's skip that discussion thanks.) Since the reinstall I've been fighting with a really irritating bug that crops up kind of randomly. About every three boots or so something or other happens where if I move the mouse to either of the bottom corners (NOT the top -- I want to emphasize this because it is the top corners that are configured to show the 8.1 widgets, not the bottom) the system pretty much completely freezes up. I've found out that if I disconnect the mouse then it unfreezes, but then of course I have to operate it without a mouse which is not viable... (Especially for gaming obviously.) If I reconnect the mouse it will still do the same thing every time. All I can do is shut down and turn it back on. And then it generally doesn't repeat the issue on that bootup. (So far it never has, but I can't say for sure if it's just random or not.) The system does not freeze up in any other ways doing any other things, ONLY just when I move the mouse cursor to the bottom corners.



I've tried uninstalling and reinstalling the mouse drivers just in case that was related. I have a Roccat Kone Pure (the old one) which has been really good to me all this time so far and the drivers for it are fairly minimal (not using the cloud thing of course.) In fact, the main reason I even keep the drivers once I've configured it (since it seems to save the configuration into the mouse itself -- apparently it must have some NAND or something) is because it can bypass the normal Windows mouse acceleration and turn that off which greatly increases accuracy and smoothness of operation for me. Of course I made sure I'm using the latest driver software and it has the latest firmware on the mouse itself, but it hasn't been updated in a while and I'm pretty sure I had the same versions before when I had no problems.



The only thing I can think of that even seems to be related is that I do have a touchscreen monitor now. It's not using a driver though. It just plugs in as a generic input device and this is sufficient for my needs. Given that it is the mouse I have to unplug to unfreeze the system I don't think it's related, but I thought I should include that info just in case.



BTW, I connect the same mouse and monitor to my Raspberry Pi (using a USB KVM hub) and it doesn't ever do the same thing on it running Ubuntu Linux. No surprise really, but it's worth noting.