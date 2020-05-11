Sims 2 Ideas

My wife has Sims 2 and most of the add-ons in CD/disc form. I have been unable to find any method of activating the game(s) in Origin or any other service. I'm looking for ideas on how to make it work on Windows 10. My suggestion to her was that I build a VM running Windows 7 and install each of the add-ons. If she wants to play the game, I can add the VM into VMWare Workstation running on my gaming tower.



I'm trying to push her away from the older game, given that she has Sims 4 and there's allegedly a new game coming out this year with internet/network play. My main goal is to be able to get rid of the discs and reclaim the space they are taking on a shelf. Anyone who's married knows why I can't just toss them out.