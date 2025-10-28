  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Simplifying my 4-zone audio setup . Recommendations for a 4-zone DAC / alternative

G

glennpierce

n00b
Joined
Oct 27, 2025
Messages
1
Hi all

Hoping for advice/experiences from people who've simplified multi-zone PC audio.


Current setup

Server PC running Music Assistant.
  • I have 4 USB soundcards physically attached to the server. Each card is different hardware so they have unique serial IDs. That means I can plug any of them into any USB socket and the OS still maps them to the right device, which is handy.
  • Each USB soundcard is used by a separate squeezelite instance (one squeezelite per card). Music Assistant can play to any single squeezebox instance or any combination of them.
  • The outputs from the 4 USB soundcards feed into 4 separate zones on an 8-zone amplifier, which then drives passive speakers.

Problems / what I want to change

Having multiple tiny USB soundcards is a hassle: cable mess, reliability annoyances, driver/recognition quirks sometimes, and the overall build quality / sound quality isn't great.
  • I’d like to simplify the setup (fewer devices, neater wiring, more reliable) while keeping cost low. Audio fidelity is not my primary concern, stability, simplicity, and budget are. Anything is better than 10 dollar usb audio adaptors.

Questions
  1. Can anyone recommend a single 4-zone (or 4-channel) DAC / audio interface that will work on Linux ?
  2. I had AI recommend Behringer UMC404HD Audio but I don't think that is four stereo outputs and it's aimed at musicians etc so has outputs i am not sure about .

Thanks in advance would appreciate any model suggestions for multi-channel USB DACs or internal pci soundcard (I don't think they exist).
 
