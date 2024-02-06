Simple program to sync a folder across two PCs (not using cloud!!)

Sumanji
Hi All,
I'm looking for a simple program that will keep a folder of personal documents synced across my Desktop and Laptop.
I do NOT want to use any cloud based solutions - just a simple program I can manually run every few days / weeks to sync the folder (and check before files are overwritten etc.).
Right now I just manually copy files between the two using a USB...!
Any suggestions please?
Thanks,
Su
