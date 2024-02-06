Simple program to sync a folder across two PCs (not using cloud!!)

Sumanji

Sumanji

Weaksauce
Joined
Jul 28, 2018
Messages
124
Hi All,

I'm looking for a simple program that will keep a folder of personal documents synced across my Desktop and Laptop.

I do NOT want to use any cloud based solutions - just a simple program I can manually run every few days / weeks to sync the folder (and check before files are overwritten etc.).

Right now I just manually copy files between the two using a USB...!

Any suggestions please?

Thanks,

Su
 
Last edited:
A program to sync over LAN?

Rsync can do that for free. It does take a little bit of reading to get it setup, but it’s handy, works well and is free.
 
Not looking for a NAS or anything complex like that.

It's just for a folder of private documents that I don't want in the cloud, but I do want the same folder to be periodically mirrored across my laptop and desktop.

Right now I just manually copy files between the two using a USB...!
 
Hmm, looks like there are many incarnations of rsync, but mainly Linux focused...?
 
I use Puresync for general backups. I would imagine you could make that work in your situation.
 
I use FreeFileSync for tasks such as this, it is great! Very reliable, full featured and FREE. They have Windows, MacOS & Linux apps.
 
Last edited:
i could have sworn that windows could do this on its own but it looks like you now have to use one of those suggestions ^^^
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top