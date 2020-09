cut down bed frame with a car seat sitting on it.lining up pedal locationfirewall, pedals, and top. made the top out of an old desk my kids used. cleared over all the writing and stuff they left on it.load cell brake, pedals from a toyota, seat from a mitsubishi. frame, floorboard, firewall is all scrap metal. toyota gas pedal is hall sensor wired directly to a bodnar board. clutch is linkage to a pot. i still need to set up the PSVR and do some cable management and tidy it up.