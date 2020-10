keshley said: Having said all this, Phuncz' table demonstrates some really good advice: You should always aim for a PSU that will be running at 50% efficiency at load. That's going to have the biggest effect on heat and power usage. Click to expand...

Hermit2001 said:

AP-MP4ATX80FEP8 | athenapower.com



Efficiency looks dreadful, and Athena don't have a great reputation but it is innovative. Anyone know hen it was released? Looks OEM. Has anyone seen this before:Efficiency looks dreadful, and Athena don't have a great reputation but it is innovative. Anyone know hen it was released? Looks OEM.

I partially disagree. You should aim for a PSU that will handle your maximum load, but also with attention paid towards the load that you run MOST of the time.Example: Someone in college who spends 2 hours a day gaming (running under load) but the rest of the time web browsing or typing papers, plus leaves computer on 24/7 because reasons. A modern gaming computer without power management disabled can easily be under 10% load on some of these high powered units for 22 hours a day.That said, at least Titanium rating requires the units to pass a 10% load. Also, a counterargument can be that a 10% efficiency difference at low loads may account for 5-10W while the same percentage difference at high loads can be 50-60W.No combined +12v and no efficiency rating. At least they do imply peak load is measured at 25°C in the MTBF rating. I would not put it in the same class as the known good PSUs.That said, I would indeed choose it over the really crappy stuff like Diablotek or Apevia. I have seen Athena Power PSUs in person, and they pass the weight test. Cursory inspection shows more "stuff" inside them too.