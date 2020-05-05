Silverstone SG14 is coming in July!

S

Sparky

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 9, 2000
Messages
3,212
I have my Asrock X299E-ITX/ac, my 4x8Gb RAM, CPU is on back order. I needed a case with 240mm AIO support.
My last build was a SG13 with a 5960x, Asrock X99E-ITX/ac, and a Titan XP back in 2015.
I emailed Silverstone support.

(Me) When is the SG14 going to market? For the past 3 years the prototype SG14 has been shown at trade shows.

(Them) We show three different prototypes of this case but finally we showed the final version on CES 2020 and it will be available around July.
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 1, 2014
Messages
5,922
Just watched a video. Looks cool.

I currently have a massive Corsair 800D case but I want something more cube related just for space. This might be it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top