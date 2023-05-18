Silverstone Seta D1 - anyone need 5.25 inch bays?

Only modern case I know of right now for >two 5.25 inch bays and 6 hard drives included in the box.
Definitely an option to replace my FT02, to allow for larger GPUs, and not lose any functionality, but it's not quite as interesting in comparison...
reviews
https://au.pcmag.com/pc-cases/99831/silverstone-seta-d1
https://www.eteknix.com/silverstone-seta-d1-case-review/
quick look
Some configuration option pic I came across.
Pretty versatile case
If I were to use the 5.25 inch bays. I would probably turn the 2 top-front mesh fan positions into another intake fan for the CPU, and the rear top mesh fan into another exhaust.
Would need to test to see if the rear top exhaust doesn't mix hot air back into the nearby top intakes though.
Wish the power supply shroud was vented though, as my HX1200 is pretty much passive for my power draw, so would like to flip the intake facing up to let hot air out
