Silverstone RM600 and RM61-312 - enthusiast grade cooling meets 6U server capability, optional rack mounting. Similar offerings?

I didn't realize they had a 6U unit.Like you I've been looking at workstation replacement rackmount cases, and I've been eyeballing the RM-51 and RM-52 for some time.Having used Silverstone cases in the past, in bless something has changed, I know them to be very good quality.But like you I've found these rack mount cases to be shockingly expensive for what they are, which has given me pause.Having spent a lot of time is inside my server's 4U Supermicro case I know I wanted something just a smidge bigger, so 5U seemed ideal, but heck, 6U might work too. (I'm nowhere near running out of space in the rack)I plan on using external MO-RA radiators mounted to the right side panel on the outside of the rack, so I don't necessarily need the internal space for cooling, but if I'm spending this much on the case, I kind of want to have options for the future so it can easily be repurposed, and in that case more space is probably better.(Unless I fill up the old beige Wright Line (34U? 36U? I don't know I've never measured/counted) rack.Right now I have two servers (2U and 4U) one switch (1U), one PDU (1U) , two UPS:es (2U each) and two very heavy steel shelves, one of which has some sundry non-rackmountable stuff ziptied to it on it and has to stay)I also have a LCD/KVM/"keyboard shelf" unit I have been meaning to install forever, but haven't gotten around to, in part because the mounting holes don't line up with the depth of my rack, so I have to drill my own, but I don't have enough arms to hold it in place, and mark the drill spots at the same time, and in part because since I got the damn thing, both of my servers in the rack have been upgraded with motherboards that have IPMI/BMC, so I don't really need it anymore.......but I bought the damn thing (heavily discounted on the servethehome FSFT sub forum) so I am goddamn well going to use itRight now my enormous Corsair 1000D is sitting on the floor right next to the rack with my workstation build in it.I have been meaning to move it into the rack for several months, but something or other keeps getting in the way that messes up the budget and/or time available for the project.(Most recently basement flooding and the need for some sort of mini-split or central AC system)It will happen. And when it does Silverstones cases are the top contenders. Just damn. Why is a little bent sheet metal so expensive? It makes no sense. Must be pretty low volumes to spread out R&D and Tooling costs over, but still.... That's pretty insane.Then again, back in the day, the crazy huge Silverstone tower case that everyone salivated over (something like Temjin TJ-07?) was also crazy expensive. $350 in 2006 if memory serves. (with inflation that would be like $535 today...)...so maybe that's just a Silverstone thing?I'm a little nervous about putting a water loop so close to my server stuff, but I figure if I move everything else up a little, and put the wrostation in the bottom, and then hang the radiators (I'm thinking two Watercool MO-RA 420's, just to be good and overkill) on the side of the rack, and seal the drill holes with rubber washers, chances are that even if there is a leak, nothing will get on anything important.I guess this is just a very long version of "subbed!" as I am interested to hear what others recommend.