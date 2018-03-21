Silverstone ML09 -- My new favorite little case

I have recently completed a build in my new favorite readily available compact case; the Silverstone ML09.Stock Product Photo:Features:-7 liter volume compact design-SFX PSU support-Up to 70mm aircooler support (great for the Noctua L12S)-Supports 4 2.5in. drives within drive cage-dual slot low profile add in card support (no riser needed)-included slim 120mm fan (only fits for shorter CPU coolers)-supports 2 80mm fans, slim fans will fit with a dual slot gpu (I believe)My Build: (appologies for photo quality)Goals: Compact and quality build on the cheap for a friend desiring to run a variety of applications and games with a basic playable level of performance.Specs:CPU: Ryzen 2200G w/ Vega 8 graphicsMotherboard: Asrock AB350 ITXDDR4: Gskill Aegis 2x4gb 2400mhz (OC to 3200+)PSU: Silverstone ST30SF 300 watts bronze ratedCPU Cooler: Noctua NH L12S (not exactly necessary, but I love cooling overhead for OCing of both the CPU and GPU)Case: Silverstone ML09Fans: 2x Cooler Master 80mm fansStorage: 250gb WD Blue SSD & 500gb HDDPictures:Non-Modular Cables ended up not being so bad. I would only omit the molex connectors.Mounting ddr4 and cooler outside the case is advisable. It is easiest to hold on to the heatsink when installing the motherboard (standoffs are pre-installed)Hopefully the umdermounted fan helps with VRM temps! Tight clearance, but this cooler is quite easy to install and uninstall.Very compact once everything is installed! (Added 2 80mm fans not shown here)Just fits.Plenty of room for potentially upgrading to a dual slot low profile gpu.Stands vertical or horizontally. Body is satisfyingly thick 0.8mm steel. Front face is an acylic/plastic fingerprint risk, but it really does look quite sharp despite its material. Also it is quite rigid and resistant to flex thanks to a center interior crossbar.Size comparison with an Xbox 360. Still quite small. Noticeably smaller than cases such as the Fractal Node 202 type cases. (Because it only supports low profile cards) I really can't see a case with these features being made significantly smaller without moving to flexATX PSUs and omitting nice to have 2.5in. drive support.I felt like sharing my build with you all as I really do love this case and I haven't heard much talk about it. I bought it for $65 shipped so I feel it is quite the value. Quality of construction for a non-crowdfunded case is top notch. Once you screw everything in, you can bet its going to feel solid. Additionally, I feel for a compact case, it offers a sweetspot of air cooling performance (70mm clearance).If any one has any comments or questions about the case, I would love to talk more about my experience building in it.