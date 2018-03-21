Silverstone ML09 -- My new favorite little case

Neapolitan6th
[H]ard|Gawd
- Nov 18, 2016
- 1,110
I have recently completed a build in my new favorite readily available compact case; the Silverstone ML09.
Stock Product Photo:
Features:
-7 liter volume compact design
-SFX PSU support
-Up to 70mm aircooler support (great for the Noctua L12S)
-Supports 4 2.5in. drives within drive cage
-dual slot low profile add in card support (no riser needed)
-included slim 120mm fan (only fits for shorter CPU coolers)
-supports 2 80mm fans, slim fans will fit with a dual slot gpu (I believe)
My Build: (appologies for photo quality)
Goals: Compact and quality build on the cheap for a friend desiring to run a variety of applications and games with a basic playable level of performance.
Specs:
CPU: Ryzen 2200G w/ Vega 8 graphics
Motherboard: Asrock AB350 ITX
DDR4: Gskill Aegis 2x4gb 2400mhz (OC to 3200+)
PSU: Silverstone ST30SF 300 watts bronze rated
CPU Cooler: Noctua NH L12S (not exactly necessary, but I love cooling overhead for OCing of both the CPU and GPU)
Case: Silverstone ML09
Fans: 2x Cooler Master 80mm fans
Storage: 250gb WD Blue SSD & 500gb HDD
Pictures:
Non-Modular Cables ended up not being so bad. I would only omit the molex connectors.
Mounting ddr4 and cooler outside the case is advisable. It is easiest to hold on to the heatsink when installing the motherboard (standoffs are pre-installed)
Hopefully the umdermounted fan helps with VRM temps! Tight clearance, but this cooler is quite easy to install and uninstall.
Very compact once everything is installed! (Added 2 80mm fans not shown here)
Just fits.
Plenty of room for potentially upgrading to a dual slot low profile gpu.
Stands vertical or horizontally. Body is satisfyingly thick 0.8mm steel. Front face is an acylic/plastic fingerprint risk, but it really does look quite sharp despite its material. Also it is quite rigid and resistant to flex thanks to a center interior crossbar.
Size comparison with an Xbox 360. Still quite small. Noticeably smaller than cases such as the Fractal Node 202 type cases. (Because it only supports low profile cards) I really can't see a case with these features being made significantly smaller without moving to flexATX PSUs and omitting nice to have 2.5in. drive support.
I felt like sharing my build with you all as I really do love this case and I haven't heard much talk about it. I bought it for $65 shipped so I feel it is quite the value. Quality of construction for a non-crowdfunded case is top notch. Once you screw everything in, you can bet its going to feel solid. Additionally, I feel for a compact case, it offers a sweetspot of air cooling performance (70mm clearance).
If any one has any comments or questions about the case, I would love to talk more about my experience building in it.
