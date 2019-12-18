Silverstone ML02...sexy case, but will it handle this?

Discussion in 'Home Theater PCs & Equipment' started by fl4wless, Oct 17, 2007.

    fl4wless

    fl4wless Limp Gawd

    I currently have an HTPC..well more so a media library. I use it to play music and output video (720/1080p) to my 50nnch plasma. Currently my comp listed below is outputting to this plasma really well....however its in a really ugly full size atx case.,,,,which id like to solve to match my decor ( my HD PVR and Receiver are both thin low profile, so looking for something similar)

    I found this and really like the look, just wondering if it could handle the components below with 120watts:
    http://www.ncix.com/products/index....-ML02B-MXR&manufacture=Silverstone Technology
    or
    http://www.silverstonetek.com/products/p_contents.php?pno=ml02&area=

    My Components:
    Abit F-I90HD (has both HDMI and Optical Audio Out, which i need)
    e4300 (not overclocked)
    500gb HD
    2x1gb DDR2-800 (running at stock or possibly in sync with cpu fsb, whatever default is)

    BTW, this pc is currently cooled with a zalman fan, which obviously wont fit in that ML02 above, so will this low pro HSF work? http://www.performance-pcs.com/cata...d=3174&zenid=b047511b113a4e4114d6afec7bed64d4

    If you dont think it will work out (Note though that the e4300 is fairly low wattage, and i will be using onboard everything, no PCI slots, etc),.... what other HTPC cases can you suggest. I dont want anything large, when i say large im talking in terms of height....like the Fusion. It just wont match on my component rack. Looking for something smaller like the bad boy above that looks attractive...prefer black too..


    THanks for any help.
     
    CrimandEvil

    CrimandEvil Dick with a heart of gold

    Yeah, that should work fine. I've had a 3200+, 1 gig of memory and two 400gig HDDs in an LC19 (pretty much the same case but the ML02 is a much better/updated version) and it all ran just fine. The only problem is with the CPU heatsink (that one looks like it will fit); you need to find the right cooler while also making sure it isn't too noisy (noise can be a big issue with this case because of how open it is).
     
    fl4wless

    fl4wless Limp Gawd

    what hsf did you use?
     
    Atherton213

    Atherton213 [H]ard|Gawd

    i dont wanna be a poor sport or anything but stay away from that mobo... im on my 3rd one since it came out. Last 2 months and then dies. RMA is a pain!!!!... i had to pay to ship it to them the first time and it took 20 days!!! 2nd time i threw a fit cause it lasted 2 months exactly... they sent me shipping label.. took 12 days... board died without notice. I shut down the computer and BAM nothing when i restarted... dead. Same thing no warning just dead.

    ive been using onboard video through the HDMI and the optical out audio to my stereo set up
     
    Vader

    Vader [H]ardness Supreme

    I personally do not like that case because it only gives you 1 expansion slot, leaves your options kind'a limited if you want HD in the future. If there were motherboards with internal graphics that could handle HD-DVD/Blue Ray i'd be all over it.
     
    CrimandEvil

    CrimandEvil Dick with a heart of gold

    On my 3200+ I used a slightly modified Zalman VF-700 (copper version) but based on my experiences with it I should have gone with the VF900 instead because of it's better design.
    Where have you been? There are several mobos out there that can do that (but pretty much only on the AMD side, for Intel you'll still need a video card. And yeah, I agree with Atherton213; I wouldn't go with that board at all due to all of the issues that surround it. I'd go AMD anyways if I needed to use an IGP based mobo.
     
    Vader

    Vader [H]ardness Supreme

    Yeah..I should've specified Intel..I was sure that the 690 and 7050 could handle HD-DVD/Blue Ray, but they still can't offload from cpu to internal GPU on those chipsets..correct?
     
    CrimandEvil

    CrimandEvil Dick with a heart of gold

    No but thats because they don't have the updated VP engine (or Avivo engine for AMD/ATI) that their desktop cousins have (the 8500/8600 series and the 2400/2600 series). NV is suppose to release a DX10 IGP later this year (IIRC) so I would expect that to get the new offloading VP2 engine that the 8500/8600 has (AMD will be releasing an update IGP early next year so I hope they plop that Avivo engine from the 2600 series into it).

    Even though NV has released their 7000 series IGP for Intel boards these mobos don't support Purevideo HD decoding unlike their AMD counterparts due to the their use of a single channel memory design.

    Either way, for AMD, the 690G and 7050 work fine with this kind of content if you have the right CPU.
     
    Senecca

    Senecca n00b

    fl4wless

    fl4wless Limp Gawd

    Those are nice parts, but hard to get in NA and are also pricey.
     
    fl4wless

    fl4wless Limp Gawd

    How did u get a video card hsf to work? did you have to get a special bracket?
     
    CrimandEvil

    CrimandEvil Dick with a heart of gold

    Yes, I made my own mounting bracket for it (I had checked with Zalman about buying a 7x00 series mounting clip but they were kind of asshole like about it and pretty muchy blew me off).

    If I was to do it over again I'd go AM2 with a VF900 (and custom mounting bracket).
     
    MEY

    MEY n00b

    I have recently bought the old HTPC case Silverstone ML02-MXR for my first pc build.


    Problem description

    When I plug the power cable into the case and turn the power on on the wall, the iMon display turns on and light and also the diodes on the keyboard light for some seconds and the optical mouse light continuously (they are both connected by PS2), but nothing else happens. There seems to be no display signal to my apple display (which I have tested works) and I can’t hear the HHD spin and the fans also doesn’t turn on. And if I try to press the power button or holding it down for 10 seconds afterwards nothing more happens.


    Correctly cable connections... ?

    I wonder if I have connected the cables to and from the iMon display hardware card correctly...

    I have connected:

    1) The black, red and purple triple wire on the iMon hardware card with the black, red and purple triple wire from the 20 + 4 ATX power connector.

    2) The red and black duo wire on the iMon hardware card with the power button connector (PWRBTN#) at the System header on the motherboard.

    3) The blue and white wire from the power button on the case to the duo connector on the iMon hardware card with the blue wire beneath the white wire.

    Should I instead have placed the white wire beneath the blue one, or doesn’t it matter ?

    In case I have connected the cables wrongly, I would like to know how others who have worked with the Silverstone ML02-MXR have connected the iMon hardware card and the power button on the case of the SilverStone ML02 ?

    In case you think it’s easier, you may also insert some pictures of how you connected the iMon hardware card and the power button on the case of the SilverStone ML02.


    Hardware specifications - for now

    Case: Silverstone ML02-MXR (followed with one case fan)
    PSU: 120 W (followed with the case)
    Case display: iMon LCD display

    Motherboard: Asrock X570m Pro4
    CPU: AM4 Ryzen 3 3200G
    CPU cooler: Noctua NH-L9
    Ram: 32 GB (2 * 16 GB) G.Skill 32GTZNC
    HHD: Western Digital WD30EZRZ / 3 TB
    Optical drive: Pioneer BDR-209EBK used as external drive with IcyBox USB 3.0 and own power supply
    Keyboard: Labtec Media keyboard, PS/2
    Mouse: OPTICAL SCROLL MOUSE 2-BUTTON | PS/2 F/HP PC (QY775AA)
    PS/2 connector: 6IN IBM PS/2 KEYBOARD/MOUSE Y CABLE (KYC1MF)

    Screen: Apple Cinema display (A1081)
    DisplayPort to DVI adapter: Akyga DVI-I - DisplayPort M-F Adapter 0.2m
     
    auntjemima

    auntjemima [H]ardness Supreme

    Hey sweetpea, you should make your own thread. I'm sure you will get plenty of help around here. Good luck!
     
    MEY

    MEY n00b

    I have changed the white and blue wire, and afterwards I could turn the pc on without any problem. smiley1.gif smiley36.gif
     

