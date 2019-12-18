Silverstone ML02...sexy case, but will it handle this?

I currently have an HTPC..well more so a media library. I use it to play music and output video (720/1080p) to my 50nnch plasma. Currently my comp listed below is outputting to this plasma really well....however its in a really ugly full size atx case.,,,,which id like to solve to match my decor ( my HD PVR and Receiver are both thin low profile, so looking for something similar) I found this and really like the look, just wondering if it could handle the components below with 120watts: http://www.ncix.com/products/index....-ML02B-MXR&manufacture=Silverstone Technology or http://www.silverstonetek.com/products/p_contents.php?pno=ml02&area= My Components: Abit F-I90HD (has both HDMI and Optical Audio Out, which i need) e4300 (not overclocked) 500gb HD 2x1gb DDR2-800 (running at stock or possibly in sync with cpu fsb, whatever default is) BTW, this pc is currently cooled with a zalman fan, which obviously wont fit in that ML02 above, so will this low pro HSF work? http://www.performance-pcs.com/cata...d=3174&zenid=b047511b113a4e4114d6afec7bed64d4 If you dont think it will work out (Note though that the e4300 is fairly low wattage, and i will be using onboard everything, no PCI slots, etc),.... what other HTPC cases can you suggest. I dont want anything large, when i say large im talking in terms of height....like the Fusion. It just wont match on my component rack. Looking for something smaller like the bad boy above that looks attractive...prefer black too.. THanks for any help.