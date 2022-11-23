silverstone grandia gd08 - CPU Cooler

I have the Silverstone Grandia gd08 HTPC case, I7 12700 with Noctua nh-l9i-17xx cooler
No gaming at all.
When I watch some YouTube videos, Google Earth, the CPU cooler is getting a bit loud
Just wanted to ask you if you could recommend something better
138 mm is the limit ( socket 1700 )
I found this one, I'm not sure if it's better than the Noctua
https://www.newegg.com/thermaltake-cl-p073-al12bl-a/p/N82E16835106668
Noctua - 92 mm fan size ( no heat pipes )
Thermaltake - 120 mm fan size ( with heat pipes )
What do you think, guys ? Is it worth ?
Thanks
No gaming at all.
When I watch some YouTube videos, Google Earth, the CPU cooler is getting a bit loud
Just wanted to ask you if you could recommend something better
138 mm is the limit ( socket 1700 )
I found this one, I'm not sure if it's better than the Noctua
https://www.newegg.com/thermaltake-cl-p073-al12bl-a/p/N82E16835106668
|Heatsink Dimensions 114.10 x 137.70 x 123.60 mm
Thermaltake - 120 mm fan size ( with heat pipes )
What do you think, guys ? Is it worth ?
Thanks