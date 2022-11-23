silverstone grandia gd08 - CPU Cooler

Heatsink Dimensions 114.10 x 137.70 x 123.60 mm

I have the Silverstone Grandia gd08 HTPC case, I7 12700 with Noctua nh-l9i-17xx coolerNo gaming at all.When I watch some YouTube videos, Google Earth, the CPU cooler is getting a bit loudJust wanted to ask you if you could recommend something better138 mm is the limit ( socket 1700 )I found this one, I'm not sure if it's better than the NoctuaNoctua - 92 mm fan size ( no heat pipes )Thermaltake - 120 mm fan size ( with heat pipes )What do you think, guys ? Is it worth ?Thanks