Silverstone GD09 - AIO Watercooling Edition x 2

I recently upgraded my system and had the challenge of using a closed loop on my cpu and gpu.

Hardware:
Case: Silverstone GD09 (existing)
PSU: Corsair CX750 (existing)
Motherboard: MSI Gaming Plus Max
CPU: Ryzen 5 3600
GPU: Nvidia 2080 Super Founders Edition
RAM: Corsair Vengence 16GB 3600 (2x8gb)
Storage: NVME 1TB, 2x 512GB SSD (existing), 2TB Mechanical (existing)

Cooling:
CPU - Evga CL24 - 240mm AIO
GPU - Evga CL11 - 120mm AIO w/ Kraken G12

Replaced the fans with Arctic F12 PWM which silent until under heavy load.

I like the case personally because it sits under my monitors on the desk.
It has that 'sleeper' look to the system. You wouldn't know what was in it until you poke around.

20200520_210054.jpg
20200520_235439.jpg
20200520_235534.jpg
20200520_235604.jpg
20200520_235907.jpg
 
