Silverstone FT02 + Corsair H110i/H115i vs Noctua NH-D15/D15S

I am looking to upgrade to X99 from the system in my Sig below. One thing I would like to upgrade is the current AIO Zalman LQ-320. I would like to OC a 5820K to about 4.4/4.5 and it run as silent as possible in my awesome Silverstone FT02!



The problem I am facing is which of the following coolers would fit my current Silverstone FT02 case best with the best performance?



Corsair H110i/H115i vs Noctua NH-D15/D15S



My first choice is a Corsair AIO LC with dual 140mm fans on 280mm Rad. I really like how open the motherboard is to work on without huge pipes/heatsinks. My concern is if the larger radiator would fit at bottom on the 180mm fans in my FT02. I know a H100/240mm Rad will fit but then I am giving up cooling performance to a Noctua D15 and maybe D15S too. Also, I will be keeping my Sapphires 7970 Dual-X OC Crossfire setup so not sure how that effects clearance of Rad too?



This brings me to my second choice - Noctua NH-D15 or D15S. Will these fit in the case with a X99 board? I'm concerned about getting to RAM DIMMS. It seems like it would be best when going with a Noctua - to go with a D15S and add the extra fan if I have room. How does the D15S perform with one fan in relation to H110i/H115?



What will fit best in my FT02 case with a X99 board?

What will give the best cooling performance when stressing the OC with the FT02?

What will be the quietest running when stressing the OC in my FT02?



Let me know if you have any other questions and thanks for the help. I hope I posted this in right place since the questions revolve more about case compatibility than the coolers themselves. I honestly would be please with either cooler setup as long as it works in my Silverstone.