Silverstone FT02 + Corsair H110i/H115i vs Noctua NH-D15/D15S

jester55

Weaksauce
I am looking to upgrade to X99 from the system in my Sig below. One thing I would like to upgrade is the current AIO Zalman LQ-320. I would like to OC a 5820K to about 4.4/4.5 and it run as silent as possible in my awesome Silverstone FT02!

The problem I am facing is which of the following coolers would fit my current Silverstone FT02 case best with the best performance?

Corsair H110i/H115i vs Noctua NH-D15/D15S

My first choice is a Corsair AIO LC with dual 140mm fans on 280mm Rad. I really like how open the motherboard is to work on without huge pipes/heatsinks. My concern is if the larger radiator would fit at bottom on the 180mm fans in my FT02. I know a H100/240mm Rad will fit but then I am giving up cooling performance to a Noctua D15 and maybe D15S too. Also, I will be keeping my Sapphires 7970 Dual-X OC Crossfire setup so not sure how that effects clearance of Rad too?

This brings me to my second choice - Noctua NH-D15 or D15S. Will these fit in the case with a X99 board? I'm concerned about getting to RAM DIMMS. It seems like it would be best when going with a Noctua - to go with a D15S and add the extra fan if I have room. How does the D15S perform with one fan in relation to H110i/H115?

What will fit best in my FT02 case with a X99 board?
What will give the best cooling performance when stressing the OC with the FT02?
What will be the quietest running when stressing the OC in my FT02?

Let me know if you have any other questions and thanks for the help. I hope I posted this in right place since the questions revolve more about case compatibility than the coolers themselves. I honestly would be please with either cooler setup as long as it works in my Silverstone.
 
jester55

Weaksauce
After measuring everything, it seems to me that all I need to do is remove the air filter trays from beneath the 180MM Fans and the I should have plenty of room for 2x140MM rad from Corsair 110i/115i. It even looks plausible to keep the 140mm fans above rad for push/pull. Will keep you posted once I put it together for anyone interested. Hopefully they will go back on sale for around $80 after rebate again. I missed the last deal couple days ago...
 
livfree

[H]ard|Gawd
On another note, i don't reccomend the GT series. Go GTX, i own an H100iGT and H100iGTX, the GT has a much louder pump, less durable radiator, ect.

Get the biggest GTX series that'll fit in your case.
 
jester55

Weaksauce
nxmbness said:
On another note, i don't reccomend the GT series. Go GTX, i own an H100iGT and H100iGTX, the GT has a much louder pump, less durable radiator, ect.

Get the biggest GTX series that'll fit in your case.
Thank for the suggestion. Is the 115i just a more updated version of 110i gtx? do you know what changed?
 
livfree

[H]ard|Gawd
Different series. Performance within margin of each other. One has features the other doesn't. Basically it.
 
jester55

Weaksauce
nxmbness said:
I definitely reccoment teh GTX series though
Yeah, I really like the H110i GTX. I'm really kicking myself for not completing transaction when I had it in my cart for $60 after promo code and rebate. I just didn't have a clear picture on whether would fit at the time. Wish I had risked it. Still hoping it drops back down to $100 before promo and rebate by tomorrow. Rebate expires then.
 
darthsmurfer

n00b
I have the Noctua NH-D15 and Silverstone FT02 case. My motherboard VRM heatsinks didn't allow me to install both fans. So I installed one in the middle of the heatsinks. The other I installed on the outside on top for now. I used those plastic rods that you push into a cylinder that expand at the end to mount it. I could install it inside if I cut away a slot on the plate between the IO shield and the fan. That extension is not normally there on any regular oriented case. I'll have to take pictures to show what I mean.​


Another option, is I've seen a guy install a 180x3 custom waterloop on the bottom of the case. He had to remove 2 of the HDD drive cages and then rotate the cage 90 degrees so they're horizontal. The issue with watercooling on the bottom is that the air bubbles will travel up to the CPU block unless you have another radiator above it on the rear fan like he originally had.

Silverstone FT-02 BW 540mm RAD conversion Water Cooled** 98% complete**
 
