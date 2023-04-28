Silverstone Alta F2 - finally the return of a modern FT02

CoolColJ

Just look at that image, chimney stack vertical airflow layout, along with a GPU layout that averts the vapour chamber cooling issues in some cards

Was waiting for the Lian Li O11 Evo XL with it's tasty upright GPU mount to replace my FT02, but now there is another choice :)

https://www.silverstonetek.com/en/product/info/computer-chassis/alf2b_g/

The motherboard tray is rotated 90° such that its I/O faces the top of the case, while airflow from three large 180 mm Air Penetrator 184i PRO fans with air-channeling surfaces, direct air drawn from the bottom of the case onto almost all surfaces inside the case.
There are three ways to orient your graphics card. The first of course sees it installed directly onto the motherboard, with its I/O facing the top, the next one sees it rotated, with its I/O still facing the top, but its fan vents facing the side-panel. The third and most unique orientation, sees the graphics card installed with its I/O pointing to the rear, but tilted sideways at a 11-degree angle.
david123

Vertical GPU mount makes more sense considering sagging with current heavy GPU. But this Alta F2 and FT02 is not high enough to accommodate the 4090. That's why I got the Lancool 216. I really like my old FT02.
 
