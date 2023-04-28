Silverstone Alta F2 - finally the return of a modern FT02

The motherboard tray is rotated 90° such that its I/O faces the top of the case, while airflow from three large 180 mm Air Penetrator 184i PRO fans with air-channeling surfaces, direct air drawn from the bottom of the case onto almost all surfaces inside the case.

There are three ways to orient your graphics card. The first of course sees it installed directly onto the motherboard, with its I/O facing the top, the next one sees it rotated, with its I/O still facing the top, but its fan vents facing the side-panel. The third and most unique orientation, sees the graphics card installed with its I/O pointing to the rear, but tilted sideways at a 11-degree angle.