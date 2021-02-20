Silver Sparrow - New Malware Found on 30,000 Macs

Red Falcon

[H]F Junkie
Joined
May 7, 2007
Messages
10,901
https://arstechnica.com/information...ound-on-30000-macs-has-security-pros-stumped/
Once an hour, infected Macs check a control server to see if there are any new commands the malware should run or binaries to execute. So far, however, researchers have yet to observe delivery of any payload on any of the infected 30,000 machines, leaving the malware’s ultimate goal unknown. The lack of a final payload suggests that the malware may spring into action once an unknown condition is met.
silver-sparrow-overview-640x320.jpg
 
E

Ebernanut

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 15, 2010
Messages
1,417
If it's checking in that frequently and isn't doing anything else it's likely a botnet that someone has been building, especially with self destruct built into it.
 
