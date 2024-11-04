  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Silver Lake, Bain prepare to bid for multi-billion stake in Intel's Altera unit

"San Jose, California-based Altera makes a category of programmable chips that can be repurposed on the fly for a variety of applications, from processing videos uploaded to websites to uses in military and telecommunications equipment.
Before it was acquired by Intel, Altera had many of its chips manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) (2330.TW), opens new tab.
After the takeover, Intel planned to move Altera's chip production into its own factories. The shift took place at a time when Intel was starting to concede a manufacturing lead to TSMC, experts said.

The acquisition ended up souring for Intel as the transition to its factories was a long and costly one, and resulted in Altera losing market share to its top rival, Xilinx, which was acquired by Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.O), opens new tab."

Source: https://www.reuters.com/markets/dea...ke-intels-altera-unit-sources-say-2024-11-04/
 
“Altera CEO Sees ‘Huge Opportunity’ To ‘Grab Share’ From AMD After Intel-Silver Lake Sale

How Altera’s Business Has Been Trending Recently​

The broader market is [seeing] kind of incremental growth. There’s not that much growth because of all the inventory issues and so on and so forth, [for] which we have reached the bottom, but it’s still broader. If you look at the semiconductor industry reports, most of the folks who do not have exposure into [the] data center [market] are not really growing. But the major growth, which we have right now, is driven by the data center. We have exposure in various data centers. We have solutions [for those], and because they’re driven by AI, those are ramping very well. Last year Altera’s revenue under Intel was $1.5 billion. Of course, we have not publicly shared our number for this year, but let me put it this way: It is reasonably higher than last year. [Intel said on Monday that Altera’s revenue for the first half of 2025 was $816 million, up 16 percent from the same period last year.]“

Source: https://www.crn.com/news/components...-sees-huge-opportunity-to-take-share-from-amd
 
