Silver Lake, Bain prepare to bid for multi-billion stake in Intel's Altera unit

"San Jose, California-based Altera makes a category of programmable chips that can be repurposed on the fly for a variety of applications, from processing videos uploaded to websites to uses in military and telecommunications equipment.
Before it was acquired by Intel, Altera had many of its chips manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) (2330.TW), opens new tab.
After the takeover, Intel planned to move Altera's chip production into its own factories. The shift took place at a time when Intel was starting to concede a manufacturing lead to TSMC, experts said.
The acquisition ended up souring for Intel as the transition to its factories was a long and costly one, and resulted in Altera losing market share to its top rival, Xilinx, which was acquired by Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.O), opens new tab."
Source: https://www.reuters.com/markets/dea...ke-intels-altera-unit-sources-say-2024-11-04/
