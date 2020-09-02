Silicone goo on a secondhand motherboard - big deal, or no?

Halon

Halon

Aug 13, 2004
503
I took a gamble on a cheap-as-chips listing on eBay for a DFI SB600-C, a socket 1155 motherboard with a PCIe x16 slot and six vanilla PCI slots. It arrived in good cosmetic condition and doesn't even appear to have been previously used. I'm waiting for the RAM and CPU, and with it sitting on my work bench I couldn't help noticing a small quantity of what appears to be silicone is present near the case connectors and on a couple of components. Should I be concerned about this? Is it likely to impede operations? I've attached a few pics. Thanks for looking!
 

K

Kardonxt

Apr 13, 2009
3,202
I wouldn't expect any problems. From the labeling on the IO plate I expect it was a POS station or server. The POS company probably glued down the front panel, usb, etc to make sure nothing came loose in shipping.
 
Halon

Halon

Aug 13, 2004
503
Thank you so much! I hadn't thought about that, but that's got to be the case here.
 
R

Rvenger

Sep 12, 2012
2,103
Yes, that same crap was on a supermicro P67 board I bought a long time so. Don't remove it... it doesn't come off unless you plan on damaging the motherboard
 
