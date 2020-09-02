Silicone goo on a secondhand motherboard - big deal, or no?

I took a gamble on a cheap-as-chips listing on eBay for a DFI SB600-C, a socket 1155 motherboard with a PCIe x16 slot and six vanilla PCI slots. It arrived in good cosmetic condition and doesn't even appear to have been previously used. I'm waiting for the RAM and CPU, and with it sitting on my work bench I couldn't help noticing a small quantity of what appears to be silicone is present near the case connectors and on a couple of components. Should I be concerned about this? Is it likely to impede operations? I've attached a few pics. Thanks for looking!